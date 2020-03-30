Chargers' Tyrod Taylor believes team could 'turn a lot of heads' if he's under center

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor is out to prove his worth.

After losing out on the Tom Brady sweepstakes, the Chargers will head into the 2020 NFL season with at least one quarterback with plenty of experience on their roster. Taylor said Sunday he believes if he’s given the keys to run the show in Los Angeles, the Chargers would be legitimate contenders in the AFC West.

"We have a lot of talent on our team," Taylor told the Orange County Register. "If I am the guy that would be calling the shots, I know for sure that we'll go out and turn a lot of heads."

Taylor, a nine-year NFL veteran, has predominantly been a backup or a fill-in starter for the majority of his career. However, from 2015 to 2017, Taylor was leading the Buffalo Bills as a starter for 43 games.

LIONEL MESSI SAYS BARCELONA PLAYERS TAKING 70 PERCENT PAY CUT TO HELP CLUB

The Chargers are expected to take a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, which means there will be competition surrounding the position previously held by Philip Rivers for the last 14 years. With Rivers moved on and taking over as the signal-caller for the Indianapolis Colts, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has confidence in Taylor to be the starter.

"I think it's too early to start talking about it," Taylor told the newspaper when asked if he sees himself as the Chargers' starting quarterback. "I've never been one to focus on things that I can't control. ... It starts with guys who (the Chargers) may sign whether it would be a veteran or whether it would be a rookie. I can't focus on that because I can't control it. So I feel like if I'm putting too much time into that then I'm not putting enough time into myself to be the best player ... I think I kind of done a good job of separating myself from the emotional side of things and just putting it aside and just strictly focusing on me being better, and going out and attacking each job with a starting mindset.

PATRIOTS' STEPHON GILMORE 'NOT SURPRISED' TOM BRADY JUMPED SHIP, PRAISES JARRETT STIDHAM

"I've done that since I stepped into this league as a sixth-round draft pick going to a team with an established quarterback (Joe Flacco),” Taylor added. “For myself ... mentally, I knew I had to walk into the building with a starting mindset, so I can be able to grow into the way I needed to grow, and I'm just trying to keep that mindset throughout the years. It has allowed me to be able to focus on what needs to be focused on for me to be able to go out and play ball at a high level."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Taylor’s best season as a starter came back in 2015 for the Bills, when he threw for 3,035 passing yards with 20 passing touchdowns and six interceptions. He also had 568 rushing yards and four more scores on the ground.

With Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry, Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler all set to return as vital pieces of the Chargers’ offense, he easily has one of the best-supporting casts in the entire NFL.