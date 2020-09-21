Chargers' Tyrod Taylor still 'our starter' after missing Chiefs game because of chest pain, coach says

There was no warning that Tyrod Taylor would miss Sunday’s Week 2 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs and despite a strong performance by rookie Justin Herbert, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn still believes that Taylor is “our starter.”

The veteran quarterback was listed week-to-week with a chest injury on Monday after he was hospitalized the night before with chest pains right before the game. NFL Insider Ian Rapport called it “the craziest medical situations we've seen in some time.”

Herbert was in shock when coach Lynn informed him that he would be starting against the defending Super Bowl champions.

"I think he thought I was joking," Lynn said, according to ESPN. "I had to tell him a couple times, 'No, seriously, you're the starting quarterback.' Once he realized he was the guy, he was fine."

But Herbert was more than fine, throwing for 311 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL debut. But it didn’t change anything for Lynn.

"I'm gonna wait and see what type of health Tyrod is in," Lynn said. "He was our starter for a reason, and if he's 100 percent, ready to go, he's our starter. But I know that Justin can pick up the slack if he can't.”

Taylor has not been ruled out for Sunday when the Chargers take on the Carolina Panthers.