Chargers name starting quarterback ahead of Week 1 game

Tyrod Taylor will be the Los Angeles Chargers' starting quarterback as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the first game of the 2020 season.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn revealed the decision to reporters Wednesday, according to ESPN. Taylor gets the nod over first-round pick, Justin Herbert.

ROB GRONKOWSKI FELT 'LIKE A ROOKIE' UPON JOINING BUCCANEERS

The veteran quarterback was drafted 180th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in 2011 where he served as backup to Joe Flacco for four seasons. He was then signed by the Buffalo Bills where he earned his first and only Pro Bowl appearance in 2015. He helped the Bills make their first playoff appearance in 17 years in 2017 before he was traded to Cleveland Browns the following season.

JOE MIXON GETS $48 MILLION PAYDAY FROM BENGALS

Taylor was quickly benched for rookie Baker Mayfield after suffering a concussion early on in the 2017 season.

Los Angeles drafted Herbert No. 6 overall earlier this year out of Oregon. But the rookie, at least for now, will be sidelined and learn from Taylor until the franchise feels that he’s ready to go in.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Chargers moved on from Philip Rivers in the offseason after his 15 seasons at the helm. Rivers signed with the Indianapolis Colts later in the offseason.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.