Chargers' Royal hospitalized after injury

The San Diego Chargers suffered another blow at the wide receiver position on Saturday.

Eddie Royal left practice in an ambulance after catching a pass and landing hard on his back.

"Eddie obviously went up for a ball, caught the ball, landed on his back and (had) shortness of breath and a little bit of a hard time breathing," Chargers coach Mike McCoy said. "So we're going to take him to the hospital and check him out. That's all I've got right now. I can't tell you anymore. I don't know a whole lot about it other than that."

Royal caught 23 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown in 10 games last season, his first with the Chargers. The Virginia Tech spent the first four years of his career with the Broncos.

Earlier this month, Danario Alexander suffered a season-ending knee injury and Malcom Floyd went down with a knee sprain. Floyd hopes to be ready in time for the season opener.