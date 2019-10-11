Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Chargers
Published

Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen jabs Denver Broncos' Chris Harris: 'That boy can't hold my jockstrap'

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen ramped up the trash talk Thursday against Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris on social media.

Allen, who only had four catches for 18 yards against the Broncos last week, commented on a Harris fan account on Instagram, saying “Now, y'all know damn well that boy can't hold my jockstrap. Stop it.”

The receiver appeared to be commenting on a video that was posted mocking Allen’s tough day against the Broncos. For what it’s worth, the account boasts more than 8,200 followers.

The comment had since been deleted. The Mile High Report screenshotted the comment.

The two-time Pro Bowler confirmed the remarks in the comment section to reporters, according to ESPN.

“Go watch the tape, man,” Allen said. “It's not a secret.”

Since coming into the league in 2013, Allen has played in nine games against Denver. In those games, he’s put up 43 catches for 408 yards and five touchdowns. It’s the second most yards he has against a team and the most touchdowns he has against a team.

The Chargers lost to the Broncos 20-13 on Sunday. He admitted that he was frustrated over the offense’s struggles.

“I guess it was a tough day ... for the offense,” he said. “Turnovers in the red zone a couple times, couldn't get it done. It was turnovers. It was self-inflicting wounds.”

The Chargers play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

