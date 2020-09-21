Chargers' Justin Herbert in legendary company with debut performance vs. Chiefs

Justin Herbert nearly led the Los Angeles Chargers to an upset victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in his rookie debut on Sunday after he was named as the last-minute starter.

Herbert was 22-for-33 with 311 passing yards, a touchdown pass, and a rushing touchdown. His stat line put him in some legendary company.

The 2020 NFL Draft’s No. 6 overall selection joined Hall of Famer Otto Graham and New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton as the only players with at least 300 passing yards and a rushing touchdown in their first career NFL game.

Graham’s feat occurred in 1950 against the Philadelphia Eagles. It was the Cleveland Browns’ first game in the NFL after coming over from the AAFC. He was 21-for-38 with 346 passing yards, three touchdown passes, and a 1-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter of the game. The Browns won 35-10.

Newton was 24-for-37 with 422 passing yards, two touchdown passes, and a rushing touchdown for the Carolina Panthers against the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers lost the game, 28-21.

Herbert accomplished the feat in an overtime loss against the Chiefs. Harrison Butker nailed a 58-yard field goal with two minutes left in overtime to get the win.