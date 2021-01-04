Chargers fire Anthony Lynn after 4 seasons as head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers fired head coach Anthony Lynn on Monday after four seasons with the team.

The Chargers became the sixth team to have a head coach opening. The New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars fired their coaches within the last 24 hours while the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans were all dealing with interim head coaches during the 2020 NFL season.

Lynn became the Chargers’ head coach prior to the start of the 2017 season. He was 33-31 in 64 games as the Chargers coach and made one playoff appearance with Los Angeles in that time span.

"This morning I informed Anthony Lynn that we have made the decision to part ways with him as our head coach," team owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. "I’m not sure there is another person in this league more respected as a human being than Anthony, and I want to sincerely express my deepest gratitude for his leadership during a time of great change for our organization."

He continued: "As we all know, this is a results-driven business and, simply put, the results of the past two years have fallen short of expectations. Moving forward, we will redouble our efforts to both build and maintain a championship-caliber program. We have been innovative in many facets of our organization in recent years, and we need to carry that over to our entire operation. Our fans need to know that the Los Angeles Chargers are committed to consistent, winning football. The search for a new head coach will begin immediately."

Los Angeles was 9-7 in his first season and 12-4 in his second. However, the Chargers finished under .500 his last two seasons. In 2020, Los Angeles finished 7-9. The Chargers were on a four-game winning streak, which some thought may have saved Lynn’s job for at least one more season.

The Chargers’ opening is seen as one of the more desirable ones because of the weapons on offense. Justin Herbert set the record for most touchdown passes by a rookie and has solid weapons around him in Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen.

Los Angeles will likely have to focus on upgrading its defense in the offseason. The team was 23rd in points allowed but 10th in yards allowed.