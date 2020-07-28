Chargers' Austin Ekeler expresses concerns about being 'lab rat' while playing in pandemic

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is set to be the team’s main rusher come the 2020 season but knows of the challenges and the risks involved playing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ekeler told TMZ Sports on Monday he feels “somewhat like a lab rat to see if this will work or not” and compared playing in the midst of the pandemic as a “trial period.”

“I’m not confident in the entire system because it is so contagious,” he said. “There’s a reason we’re going through all these shutdowns and things like that. There’s not been really any progress made as far as containing this thing.”

While several players have chosen to opt out of the season ahead of training camp, Ekeler told TMZ Sports that he wasn’t planning on doing the same.

“The thing is, what I can be is just confident in myself and I know I'm going to try my best to isolate and not be around anybody,” he said. “I'm just taking it day by day and I'm not gonna say that [the 2020 season] can't happen, but I'm just saying that we need to protect ourselves first before we can continue moving forward.”

Ekeler is entering his fourth season with the Chargers. He rushed for a career-high 557 yards and three touchdowns in 2019. With Melvin Gordon signing with the Denver Broncos, Ekeler is expected to get a majority of the carries this season.