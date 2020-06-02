Chargers' Anthony Lynn is 'pissed off,' calls for action following Floyd's death, protests

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is the latest member of the NFL community to share his thoughts on the nationwide protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Lynn talked about Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody May 25 after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes in a moment caught on cellphone video. Lynn didn’t put out a public statement right away because he wanted to do more than just put out words.

Lynn recalls watching riots following the release of four officers in the Rodney King case in 1992, and while sitting at home and watching news coverage of the latest civil crisis in the United States, Lynn realizes "nothing has changed."

"I was in shock," Lynn said. "There was video evidence of them doing what we always knew they were doing. And then when they didn't find them guilty despite that evidence it made you sick. It was like, do they really care? Do we really matter?

"It was not a good feeling and I felt that way all over again watching George Floyd,” Lynn added. “We haven't gotten better at all and in some cases, hell, it might have gotten worse."

Lynn also said that he knows there are many good police officers in our country, and he believes they deserved much more than what they get because they put their lives on the line for people.

"But I also know it's a club like a football team and they stick together like a football team,” Lynn said. “And the good ones get a bad rap because of the bad ones. I would challenge the good ones to speak up and not be silent anymore. That's what I take away from all of this. George Floyd died with three officers right there who watched him die. It's time for good officers to speak up and not accept that anymore."

Lynn joined the protesters in Huntington Beach, and he realized in that time the group had no plan for action after the protest. They needed direction beyond openly showing their anger because he doesn’t “want to be doing this again 20 years from now, and so I'm looking for ways to sit at the table and have a conversation about this broken system."

"The Chargers have done more in the community than just about any organization I've been with," Lynn said. "I've been out in the community, talking with Mayor [Eric] Garcetti and I've been to the juvenile detention centers to encourage young men to do something positive with their life when they get out, and City Council people about making L.A. a better place.

"But this stuff that's taking place with police brutality and unarmed black men dying and white people feeling like they can use their privilege to threaten black people like that white woman did in Central Park, that's ridiculous,” Lynn added. “How do we affect that type of change? Where's the accountability for that kind of [expletive]? That's where I'm at right now. I'm angry, I'm pissed off and I don't want to just put out a pretty statement."