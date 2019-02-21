Chances Colin Kaepernick signs with NFL 'higher now' after grievance settlement, report says

Speculation over Colin Kaepernick’s return to the NFL has reportedly increased in the wake of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback settling his grievance with the league last week.

The chances of Kaepernick landing a job with a team like the New England Patriots or Carolina Panthers are “higher now than at any time since he opted out of his deal with the Niners,” according to a Bleacher Report column published Wednesday.

COLIN KAEPERNICK'S GRIEVANCE WITH NFL RESOLVED, LAWYERS SAY

Kaepernick’s lawyer Mark Geragos predicted Saturday that the Patriots or Panthers would be the two teams likely to have interest in signing Kaepernick. Geragos told CNN that he believes in the next few weeks “somebody is going to step up and do the right thing.”

Geragos hinted in September the Patriots – and the Oakland Raiders – may show interest in his client during an interview with TMZ.

However, Pro Football Talk tamped down on the optimism surrounding Kaepernick, saying there was no indication yet that any teams have taken a step to sign the 31 year old.

Regardless, Kaepernick’s popularity continues to soar. Nike launched a special edition of his jersey Wednesday and within hours it had sold out.

“The Nike Kaepernick Icon Jersey is out of stock! Thank you to everyone that took the time out of their day to pick one up. I am humbled and appreciate all your continued support,” he tweeted.