Swimsuit model streaks Champions League final to promote beau's adult website

All eyes at Saturday's UEFA Champions League final in Madrid briefly turned away from the Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur players and on to a scantily-clad Russian swimsuit model who ran onto the field to promote her boyfriend's adult website.

Kinsey Wolanski made it halfway across the pitch during her first half intrusion before security guards caught up with and removed her. Her tiny black swimsuit bore the phrase "Vitaly Uncensored," the name of boyfriend Vital Zdorovetskiy's adult website, which has 32 million registered users, according to published reports.

The stunt grew Wolanski's Instagram following from about 250,000 users to more than 1 million, according to The Sun.

"You guys I can't even fathom what is going on right now, I feel amazing and so thankful, I really could cry," Wolanski posted in a thank-you message on her account. "I really did this just because I really want to push myself out my comfort zone, I love that feeling - that adrenaline feeling and doing crazy things.

"I love to do crazy things all the time, but I never thought it would get to this scale and all of your support and messages and everything is so amazing."

But by Sunday, Instagram had suspended Wolanski's account.

Zdorovetsky himself stole the show at the 2014 World Cup final between German and Argentina when he ran onto the field, exposing his bare chest, which had the scrawled message "Natural born prankster."

Zdorovetsky, who is 27 and also of Russian descent, expressed approval of his girlfriend's stunt at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, saying on his Instagram "I can't wait to marry you."

Wolanski, who is 22, has appeared in Sports Illustrated and Maxim, among other publications.

Zdorovetsky's social media accounts have attracted millions of followers.

Liverpool defeated Tottenham, 2-0, to win their sixth European Cup/Champions League title