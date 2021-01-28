Chad Wheeler's assault allegations bring the ire of Dez Bryant

Chad Wheeler’s alleged assault on his girlfriend brought out the fire and fury from the NFL community, including Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant, who had some choice words for the NFL lineman.

Wheeler was charged with first-degree domestic violence Wednesday following his arrest last week.

The woman involved told investigators Wheeler reportedly told her to stand up and bow to him, and when she refused to do that, he threw her on the bed, choked her and tried to smother her, according to court documents. The woman said she tried to fight back, but Wheeler allegedly twisted her arm and she lost consciousness.

She told officials when she regained consciousness she saw Wheeler by the bed and he allegedly said: "Wow, you’re alive?" She reportedly ran into the bathroom to call her family and 911.

As the details began to pour out, Bryant sent his message to Wheeler on Twitter.

"Chad wheeler if I ever run across you We are going toe to toe because I wouldn’t mind making the news breaking something across your f—king head then ask you are you still alive?.." he wrote.

"I know 1 thing the media don’t mind destroying the black athletes without the facts."

The Seattle Seahawks cut ties with Wheeler as the allegations came to light.

"The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence. Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team," the team said in a statement.

Wheeler posted on Twitter blaming the alleged assault on a "manic episode."

Wheeler was arrested over the weekend and booked into the King County Jail in Washington state for investigation of felony domestic violence. He had a court appearance Monday and was released from jail Tuesday after posting $400,000 bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.