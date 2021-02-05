Chad Wheeler arrest details show officers' struggle to apprehend lineman: report

NFL offensive lineman Chad Wheeler reportedly had to be detained by three Washington state police officers during his arrest for domestic violence against his girlfriend at her apartment.

Kent police officers struggled to subdue the 6-foot-7, 312-pound tackle whose job it was to throw around other men built like him, TMZ Sports reported Tuesday, citing police documents. The report said it took three officers to get Wheeler down.

One officer said in the incident report that Wheeler was "not easy to move," according to TMZ Sports.

"As the three of us (with a combined weight of about 700 pounds) were on top of Chad, I could feel him lifting his body up like he was pushing up to get away," an officer said.

"Chad, whose massive size took up the whole length and width of the bathroom floor, was able to lift his body about three to six inches temporarily with what appeared to be little effort from him."

Police reportedly described Wheeler as uncooperative and a Taser that was deployed had "little to no effect."

"Chad was so strong that even with the combined weight of three officers he was able to move around and prevent us from putting his arms behind his back," one of the officers said.

Wheeler was finally arrested after the struggle. He was charged with first-degree domestic violence, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest. He pleaded not guilty to those charges this week.

The woman involved told investigators Wheeler told her to stand up and bow to him, and when she refused to do that, he threw her on the bed, choked her and tried to smother her, according to court documents. The woman said she tried to fight back but Wheeler twisted her arm and she lost consciousness.

She told officials when she regained consciousness she saw Wheeler by the bed and he said: "Wow, you’re alive?" She reportedly ran into the bathroom to call her family and 911.

He blamed the incident on a "manic episode" and was later cut by the Seattle Seahawks.