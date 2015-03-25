Chacin tries to avenge earlier loss to Padres

Venezuelan righty Jhoulys Chacin will try to turn the tables on the San Diego Padres on Monday night when the Colorado Rockies face them at Coors Field to open a three-game series.

Chacin is 4-2 in 11 career meetings with San Diego while toting a 3.16 earned run average, but he was a tough-luck 2-1 loser when last they met on July 9 at Petco Park.

In that game, he allowed five hits, walked two batters and struck out four, but nonetheless took the short end of the one-run verdict.

He's 2-2 in five starts since, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh while losing to Miami and the New York Mets.

The Mets touched him for two runs in seven innings on Aug. 7 in New York, and Chacin took another hard-luck 5-0 loss.

The Rockies are 7-3 in his last 10 starts, but have scored just three combined runs in the three losses.

For the Padres, Dominican right-hander Edinson Volquez will try to get back to .500 after dropping his last start.

The 30-year-old had climbed to 8-8 with a 10-8 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on July 25, but has since gone 0-1 in two starts to fall back to a game below .500.

He gave up two runs on six hits in six innings of a 4-1 loss to Baltimore on Aug. 6.

In 11 lifetime meetings with Colorado, he's 3-6 with a 7.00 ERA.

On Sunday in Cincinnati, Padres starter Ian Kennedy took a no-decision despite giving up the two runs on only three hits with three strikeouts in eight innings of a 3-2 extra-innings loss to the Reds.

Yonder Alonso had a pair of hits and scored a run for the Padres, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

In Denver, Nolan Arenado drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Rockies completed their first three-game sweep in nearly four months with a 3-2 victory over the NL Central-leading Pittsburgh Pirates.

Arenado's RBI double off reliever Bryan Morris (5-5) proved to be the difference, with Rex Brothers working through a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to preserve his 10th save and Colorado's first sweep since taking three from the New York Mets on April 16-18.

DJ LeMahieu knocked in a run for the Rockies and Manny Corpas (1-2) tossed a perfect seventh to relieve rookie starter Chad Bettis, who pitched an effective six innings of two-run ball in his Coors Field debut.

The Rockies won 10 of the first 13 games with the Padres this season, including two of three in San Diego from July 8-10.