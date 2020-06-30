Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

SPORTS
Published

CFL player released from team after anti-gay rant on social media

The veteran player later apologized

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Canadian Football League player Christion Jones was released from his team Sunday, a day after he made anti-gay comments on social media.

Jones, who starred at Alabama before joining the Edmonton Eskimos, tweeted that a man should be with a woman and vice versa but made clear that was just his opinion.

CFL COMMISSIONER: CANCELING SEASON MOST LIKELY SCENARIO

“Ima keep it this real... Man ain’t supposed to be with a man. A women is not suppose to be with another women. THATS ME THO! Live life with safety,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

According to TMZ Sports, Jones initially defended his tweet before he was released.

“They trying to get me fired now!!. A black man giving his opinion on Twitter is sickening for many," he wrote. “People understand that I don’t care about getting fired standing on what I stand on. An opinion is obligated.”

CFL COMMISH DEFENDS ASKING GOVERNMENT FOR MILLIONS IN ASSISTANCE, CITING IMPACT ON CANADIAN CULTURE

He added: “Won’t be changing how I feel any time soon. I love all tho. I respect those who respect me. And those who hate I still show love. STAND ON WHAT I SAID FOREVER.”

Following his release from the Eskimos, Jones issued an apology.

Edmonton Eskimos player Christion Jones during warm-up on Sept. 28, 2019, at TD Place at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Edmonton Eskimos player Christion Jones during warm-up on Sept. 28, 2019, at TD Place at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“My words were deeply hurtful, painful, and served zero purpose,” he wrote. “I added to the struggle of a community, to live a life free of oppression of any kind. I sincerely apologize. I was wrong.”

Jones spent four years with the Saskatchewan Roughriders before joining the Eskimos last season.

“We stand by the LGBTQ2+ community and firmly condemn the language used by Christion Jones,” the Eskimos said in a statement. “There is no place for such commentary on our team.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The CFL also released a statement.

“Our league makes no claim on perfection but it does strive to be inclusive, to accept and indeed celebrate our differences, and to respect and honor human rights. There is no place in our league for commentary that disparages people on the basis of their religion, race, gender, or sexual orientation.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_