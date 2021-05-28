Celtics' Tristan Thompson on fan incidents: 'I dare a mother---ker spit on me'

Boston Celtics big man Tristan Thompson said Friday he would not tolerate any fan spitting at him, as he was asked about the latest incidents around the NBA.

Thompson made his comments as the Celtics prepare for Game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets. The Celtics enter the next game at home and in need of a win to prevent a potential sweep.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I dare a mother---ker spit on me. I’ll follow you right to your house," Thompson declared.

Thompson, who is in his first season with the Celtics after spending nine years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, will be hoping to get Boston back on track. He is averaging 9.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in the series.

DAD OF GRIZZLIES' JA MORANT REVEALS JAZZ FANS' TAUNTS STEPPED OVER THE LINE: 'THAT'S BEYOND HECKLING'

The NBA dealt with an avalanche of fan incidents from Wednesday night’s slate of playoff games.

A total of five fans were banned from arenas due to inappropriate behavior. Supporters of the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Utah Jazz were culprits of wild behavior.

A 76ers fan tossed popcorn on Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook, a Knicks fan spit on Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young and three Jazz fans inappropriately taunted the family of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There were no reports of any crazy fan behavior from Thursday night’s schedule.