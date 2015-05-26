Celtics top Bucks

Milwaukee, WI (SportsNetwork.com) - Gigi Datome netted 22 points and the Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 105-100 in the regular-season finale on Wednesday night.

Both teams came into the game with their playoff seedings sealed. Boston will be the Eastern Conference's seventh seed, while the Bucks locked up the No. 6 seed.

Jonas Jerebko posted 16 points and six rebounds and Kelly Olynyk added 16 points and five boards for the Celtics (40-42), who went 24-12 and finished with six straight wins to close the season.

Boston will face the second-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the opening round of the playoffs.

Ersan Ilyasova supplied 21 points and Khris Middleton scored 18 for Milwaukee (41-41), which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

The Bucks will clash with the No. 3 seeded Chicago Bulls in the first round.

"They're experienced ... We have our hands full," Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said of Chicago.

After an O.J. Mayo three-point play clawed the Bucks within 100-97 with 2:38 left, Datome nailed a left wing 3-pointer and put in a layup to extend Boston's advantage to 105-97.

The Celtics were never threatened again.

Mayo was off on a 3 and Patrick O'Bryant missed a short jumper before a Mayo triple with 18.5 ticks remaining was too late.

Earlier, Milwaukee led 25-22 following a quarter of play, but the Celtics outscored the Bucks 27-20 in the second and were up 49-45 at the break.

Boston took a 73-72 edge into the fourth.

"For the most part I thought we played pretty well," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said.

Game Notes

Boston had dropped three of its previous four meetings against the Bucks in Milwaukee ... The Bucks went a franchise-worst 15-67 last season ... The Celtics shot 49.4 percent (42-of-85) and connected on 13-of-30 from 3-point range.