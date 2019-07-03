Boston Celtics' Romeo Langford seen shooting with ping-pong paddle taped to hand

Boston Celtics rookie Romeo Langford is working hard to get his shooting form back, months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb.

Langford, who the Celtics selected last month out of Indiana, was spotted Tuesday with a wrap on one hand and an object taped to his other hand. According to Mass Live, Langford wore the wrap on his right hand to support his thumb and the left hand had a wrap on it to support a ping-pong paddle on his palm.

Celtics Summer League coach Scott Morrison told reporters the paddle was for his shooting motion.

“We’ve got a big match lined up with Forrest Gump, so we gotta keep him fresh with the paddle in his hand,” Morrison joked initially. “It’s kind of like putting the basketball in the baby’s crib. I don’t want to speak for Coach [Joe] Mazzulla, who is working with him, but I believe it has something to do with keeping his guide hand thumb off the ball when he follows through.”

Langford confirmed he was working with the paddle to help his shot.

“I used to shoot with a little hitch in my shot,” he said. “If you want to be consistent and be one of the best shooters in the NBA, you can’t shoot with a hitch in your shot. Most good shooters have a two-motion release, so just trying to eliminate that little glitch or hitch. Just try to make it all one smooth release.”

Langford played one season with the Indiana Hoosiers before declaring for the NBA. In 32 games, he averaged 16.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.