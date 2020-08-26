Celtics' Jaylen Brown on Jacob Blake and what he now sees in his No. 7 jersey

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown spoke out about Jacob Blake, who was shot in Wisconsin by police over the weekend.

Brown was emotional during his media availability on Tuesday. The Celtics had the day off after sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs, according to Boston.com.

“The question I would like to ask is: Does America think that Black people are uncivilized, savages, and naturally unjust? Or are we products of the environments we participate in? That’s the question I would like to ask America, and America has proven its answer over and over and over again. Are we not human beings? Is Jacob Blake not a human being?” the Celtics star said.

Brown offered the stark reality of what the No. 7 -- his jersey number -- means to him every time he sees it in the wake of Blake’s shooting.

“People post my jersey all the time, No. 7,” he said. “And every time I look at my jersey now, what I see is a Black man being shot seven times. All America sees is his background report. It’s easier to see that than it is to see the truth.”

Blake was shot and wounded by a Kenosha police officer on Sunday.

Cellphone video of Blake being shot multiple times in the back has elicited outrage and made the city the latest flashpoint in a summer filled with ongoing demonstrations against police brutality that have at times turned violent.