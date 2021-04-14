Celtics star Jaylen Brown addresses Daunte Wright shooting death after team's win

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown scored 24 points in a close win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, but admitted after the game he didn’t feel like talking about basketball.

Brown, who has been among the loudest NBA voices tackling social justice reform and police brutality, talked about the police-involved shooting death of Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old man who was shot and killed in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Sunday.

"Inhumane events have recently made headlines over the last week, last month, last years," Brown told reporters, via Mass Live. "And at this point, we shouldn’t be pleading or persuading people to see things for what they are. We know what this system is and we know what it’s capable of.

"If you’re watching this — listening or tuning in — I just want you to know that your life has value. So much value. But they’re trying so hard to make you feel otherwise. My life has value. My life had value before I played for the Celtics and then real long after. At some point, you realize what you’re dealing with.

"The power has and always will be with the people. You gotta stand up and fight. What other solution do we have?"

Kim Potter, who was identified as the officer who allegedly shot Wright, submitted her resignation Tuesday, as did Police Chief Tim Gannon. Potter, a 26-year veteran of the police force, had been on administrative leave following the shooting.