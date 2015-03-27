Celtics hoping for full Shaq practice on Friday

The Boston Celtics hope to have Shaquille O'Neal back at practice on Friday.

Celtics coach Doc Rivers said O'Neal would do a "skeleton" workout on Thursday and "hopefully" join the team on Friday for its final workout before Sunday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat.

O'Neal has played a total of 5 minutes, 29 seconds since Feb. 1 because of problems with his right calf and Achilles tendon.

The Celtics didn't need him in the first round, when they swept the New York Knicks in four games.