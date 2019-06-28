Boston Celtics to hire Kara Lawson as assistant coach: report

The Boston Celtics will reportedly hire Kara Lawson as an assistant coach.

Lawson, a former college basketball great who played 12 seasons in the WNBA and served as an analyst for ESPN and the Washington Wizards, had talked to several NBA teams in recent years about a possible coaching role before deciding on joining Brad Stevens’ staff, ESPN reported Thursday.

Lawson, 38, joins a growing group of female assistant coaches that already includes San Antonio Spurs’ Becky Hammon, Dallas Mavericks’ Jenny Boucek and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Lindsay Gottlieb.

The former Tennessee Lady Vols point guard played in 143 games over the course of her college career. She averaged 13.6 points and 3.2 assists per game.

She was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2003 WNBA Draft by the Detroit Shock and later traded to the Sacramento Monarchs, where she would eventually win a championship. She also played for the Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics.

Lawson helped Team USA win gold in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

In 2007, she became the first woman to work as an analyst to call a nationally televised NBA game. In 2017, she became a primary TV analyst for the Wizards.