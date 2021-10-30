Celtics' Enes Kanter says China's 'insecure tyrant' Xi Jinping shouldn't host Olympics

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter blasted Chinese President Xi Jinping for human rights violations in a tweet Saturday, saying he should be barred from hosting the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Kanter appeared to preview the new sneakers he will be wearing during Boston’s game against the Washington Wizards later Saturday night. The sneakers had three messages on them: "No Beijing 2022," "Move the Games" and "No Rights, No Games."

"The genocidal Chinese government and the insecure tyrant behind it all XI JINPING must not be allowed to host the upcoming Winter Olympics," Kanter tweeted. "Say NO to @Beijing2022!!"

Kanter was back on the offensive this week, attacking Xi for China's reported persecution of Uyghur Muslims. Earlier, he took aim at Nike and its co-founder, Phil Knight. He accused Nike of using "slave labor" from China to make shoes.

"To the owner of @Nike, Phil Knight," Kanter tweeted Monday. "How about I book plane tickets for us and let's fly to China together. We can try to visit these SLAVE labor camps and you can see it with your own eyes."

He also re-extended an invitation to LeBron James and Michael Jordan, adding, "@KingJames @Jumpman23 you guys are welcome to come too. #EndUyghurForcedLabor."

Included in the message were images of a pair of Nike "Jordan" collection shoes he had marked with the messages, "HYPOCRITE NIKE," "MODERN DAY SLAVES," "NO MORE EXCUSES" and "MADE WITH SLAVE LABOR."

Nike and the Jordan Brand did not respond to requests for comment.

Kanter has also called Xi a "brutal dictator."

Fox News' Breck Dumas contributed to this report.