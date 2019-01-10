Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to ‘have my body cut up,’ 'Celebrity Big Brother' star claims

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to "cut up" the body of "Celebrity Big Brother" contestant Jasmine Lennard if the model ever dated anyone else, she said in a series of tweets Tuesday.

Lennard, 33, a British reality television star who said she dated the superstar soccer player 10 years ago, tweeted she decided to come forward after watching the documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly.”

She tweeted the Portuguese soccer star “told me if I dated anyone else or if I left my house he’d have me kidnapped and have my body cut up and put in a bag and thrown in a river,” according to the New York Post.

She claimed in another tweet she had a “whole file of threats” Ronaldo made against her.

“He told me if I wanted to go out he would give me permission slips at one point,” she tweeted.

The tweets have since been removed and it appears Lennard has deleted her account. Ronaldo denied Lennard’s allegations, TMZ reported, adding the athlete reached out to his lawyers following the tweets.

Lennard also threw her support behind Kathryn Mayorga, who claimed Ronaldo raped her in Las Vegas in 2009. The 33-year-old Portuguese soccer player has vehemently denied the accusation.

“After much thought, I am reaching out to Kathryn Mayorga and her legal team to offer my assistance in her rape allegation against Cristiano,” Lennard tweeted, according to the New York Post. “I have information that I believe will be beneficial to your case and I would like to help you.”

Ronaldo started his career at Sporting Lisbon before moving to Manchester United and Real Madrid. He left Spain after nine years for Juventus in July 2018, a move that cost the Italian club $132 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.