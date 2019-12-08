Celebration Bowl 2019: Alcorn State vs. North Carolina A&T preview, how to watch & more

The Celebration Bowl will be played between the Alcorn State Braves and the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Dec. 21. The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Braves come into the game with a 9-3 overall record and a 6-1 record in the Southwest Athletic Conference [SWAC]. The Aggies will come into the game with an 8-3 record and a 6-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference [MEAC] record.

The Braves won the SWAC title game over Southern earlier this month. It's their third appearance in the Celebration Bowl – but the team lost both of its last two appearances, to North Carolina A&T. Braves quarterback Felix Harper leads the offense with 2,613 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes. Chris Blair has six touchdown catches and 795 receiving yards. Defensive back Qwynnterrio Cole and Taurence Wilson each have four interceptions for the Braves.

North Carolina A&T finished in second place in the MEAC. Kylil Carter has 12 touchdown passes this season to go along with 1,831 passing yards. Running back Jah-Maine Martin has rushed for 1,136 yards on 136 carries and scored 18 touchdowns. Chris Moseley leads the Aggies with three interceptions. It will be the fourth time the Aggies play in the Celebration Bowl. They have won all three previous games.

CELEBRATION BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Unsponsored

Date: December 21

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Location: Atlanta, Ga.

ODDS

Moneyline: Alcorn State (+120), North Carolina A&T (-140)

Spread: Alcorn State (+2.5), North Carolina A&T (-2.5)

Over/Under: 51.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

