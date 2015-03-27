Cejka shoots 5-under 67 to take 2-stroke lead at 15 under after 3rd round at Turning Stone

Alex Cejka shot a 5-under 67 to move to 15 under and take a two-stroke lead after Saturday's third round at the Turning Stone Resort Championship.

Chris Couch tied the course record with a 63 and was alone in second place at 13 under. Billy Mayfair birdied six holes on the front nine and was in third place at 12 under after a 66.

Charles Warren, Bill Lunde, Robert Garrigus and Chris Tidland were tied for fourth place at 11 under. Warren recorded the first 63 of the day after he had seven birdies and eagled the par-5 12th hole in a bogey-free round. Peter Lonard set the course record at the 2009 Turning Stone Resort Championship when he carded a final-round 63.

Cejka, who is from the Czech Republic, is trying to become the first foreign-born winner in the four-year history of the event.

International players have won 11 of the last 15 PGA Tour events. Cejka — the second-round leader — is winless in 227 previous starts on the PGA Tour. He has finished second twice.