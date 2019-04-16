Atlanta meteorologist says she received death threats for interrupting Masters with tornado updates

A meteorologist in Atlanta said she received death threats from viewers for interrupting the Masters tournament that featured the historic and improbable win by Tiger Woods.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that CBS 46's Ella Dorsey took to Twitter to defend herself and the broadcast that only took up half the screen during the tournament.

“To everyone sending me death threats right now: you wouldn’t be saying a damn thing if a tornado was ravaging your home this afternoon. Lives are more important than 5 minutes of golf. I will continue to repeat that if and when we cut into programming to keep people safe.”

Severe weather moved through north Georgia Sunday, leaving scattered damage across the area, Fox5Atlanta.com reported. A Tornado Watch that covered most of north Georgia ended at 2 p.m.

The paper quoted her news director who called some of the comments "insane."

Woods’ 13-under was enough to defeat Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffle, and Brooks Koepeka by one stroke.

In addition to Woods' fifth Masters championship and 15th major title (trailing only the great Jack Nicklaus in both categories), Sunday marked his 81st victory on the PGA Tour, one away from the career record held by Sam Snead. It was also the first time Tiger had won one of golf's four major championships when not entering the final round with at least a share of the lead.