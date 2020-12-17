Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr. has charges stemming from November incident dropped

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Porter Jr. had his marijuana gun charges stemming from a November arrest dropped, his attorney said Thursday.

Ohio Highway Patrol stopped Porter near Canfield and arrested him on charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle after a car cash, the Cleveland Plain-Dealer reported, citing Mahoning County Sheriff’s records. TMZ Sports reported that Porter also had marijuana in the car but officers did not believe that the player was under the influence at the time.

Porter pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor marijuana possession but not for the gun charges, according to the gossip site. His attorney, Alex Shapiro, told ESPN that a grand jury determined not to indict Porter on the gun charges and the weed charges were dropped as well.

The Cavaliers acquired Porter, whose full name is Bryan Kevin Porter Jr., a few days after the 2019 NBA Draft was officially completed. He was selected No. 30 overall by the Milwaukee Bucks before a slew of trades landed him in Cleveland.

He played in 50 games for the Cavaliers during the 2019-20 season, which ended for Cleveland in March because of the coronavirus pandemic and the way the league restarted. He averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in those games. He only started three games.

Porter was a standout at USC before turning pro. He played as a freshman before making the leap to the NBA. With the Trojans, he averaged 9.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists and played about 22 minutes per game.