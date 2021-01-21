Cavaliers' Collin Sexton puts up 42 points, spoils Nets' big-three debut

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton was the toast of the town -- at least for one night.

The third-year Alabama product put on an incredible show and spoiled the Brooklyn Nets’ big-three debut in double overtime, 147-135. Sexton had 42 points on 16-of-29 shooting with five rebounds and five steals. He had a buzzer-beating three-pointer to send the game into double overtime and in that frame, he scored 14 points.

Sexton’s performance lit up social media. He was wearing Kyrie Irving’s old No. 2 jersey and Irving’s signature shoes while putting on a shot in front of the Nets point guard.

"I kept having confidence in my self and my teammates kept having confidence in me, (saying): 'Those shots are going to fall, don’t worry about it, don’t press about it.' They kept telling me all the hard work I put in is gonna pay off, so just stay ready. So tonight, I just stayed ready and listened to my teammates and my coaches and just fed off them the entire game," Sexton said after the game.

It was the Nets’ first game with Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden in the lineup. Irving last played on Jan. 4 but had been absent from the team for personal reasons.

Each of those players were in double figures.

Durant finished with 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Irving had 37 points, two rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Harden had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Jeff Green had 16 points and DeAndre Jordan had 13. Both Durant and Harden logged at least 50 minutes of game time.

Sexton’s performance was buoyed by Cedi Osman. He had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Cleveland moved to 7-7 on the season while Brooklyn fell to 9-7. The two teams play each other again at the Barclays Center on Friday night.