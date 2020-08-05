Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Golf
Published

Catlin out of tournament after breaking COVID-19 protocol

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

American golf player John Catlin and his caddie Nathan Mulrooney have been removed from this week’s English Championship by the European Tour after they breached its COVID-19 protocol.

The European Tour said in a statement on Wednesday that the pair dined a local restaurant on Tuesday evening outside the tournament bubble, “hence compromising the Tour’s health guidelines, and were withdrawn from the tournament with immediate effect as a result."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In comments published by the European Tour, Catlin offered apologies for his behavior.

“I apologize to my fellow players and everyone involved with the tournament this week for this error of judgement," he said. “I understand the European Tour’s decision and accept the sanction.”

Catlin will be replaced in the tournament at Hanbury Manor by South African Wilco Nienaber.

Trending in Sports