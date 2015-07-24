Catchfence, SAFER barrier repaired at Kentucky Speedway after wreck in Truck Series race

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series drivers finally got on to Kentucky Speedway Friday morning, hours after track workers repaired a section of catchfence damaged in the wreck-shortened Camping World Truck Series race.

Officials called the race with five laps remaining Thursday night after Ben Kennedy's truck clipped and bent sections of the catchfence in Turn 1. His vehicle lifted off the ground and slid along the top of the SAFER barrier after contact with David Gilliland and John Wes Townley. No one was injured.

NASCAR spokesman Kerry Tharp said that none of the SAFER barriers were damaged, though 15 foam pyramids behind them were replaced along with a 35-foot section of the catchfence and two support poles.

Cup drivers soon began a scheduled 3½-hour practice session for Saturday night's race.