Carson Wentz could end up staying with Eagles after Doug Pederson firing: report

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie fired head coach Doug Pederson on Monday after he led the team to one Super Bowl championship in 2018. The decision ultimately leaves the door open for quarterback Carson Wentz to return to the team next season.

Pederson’s firing "significantly increases" chances of Wentz staying in Philadelphia, according to ESPN.

It was clear that keeping both Pederson and Wentz would be tough, but the Eagles could adjust with a new coach in the near future, but the relationship appears salvageable, ESPN reported.

Lurie released a statement on the Eagles moving on from Pederson, who led the Eagles to a 4-11-1 record in 2020.

"I have spent the last few weeks evaluating everything from this past year and looking ahead," Lurie said in a statement. "We are all very disappointed with the way our season went and eager to turn things around, not just for next season but also for the future of the franchise."

Lurie was asked if Wentz will be on the roster next season, according to NFL Network. He said that the owner should never decide that, but the former No. 2 overall pick was "elite" but this year was "not satisfactory."

"We have an asset and we have a talent," Lurie said according to NFL Network. "Tireless, heart in right place, dedicated. He's what you want."

Wentz was under center for Philadelphia in 13 out of the 16 games. He finished with 2,620 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.

Whoever takes over as the Eagles’ next head coach will have the tall task of rejuvenating Wentz’s career.