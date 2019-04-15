Expand / Collapse search
At least 40 cars damaged in garage fire at George Foreman’s home: reports

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A garage fire erupted at boxing legend George Foreman’s Texas home Sunday night, damaging at least 40 cars, reports said.

Foreman and his family were home when the fire broke out in the garage, but managed to evacuate safely, Houston station KTRK-TV reported. No injuries have been reported.

The fire was contained to Foreman’s garage, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said. The garage is connected to the two-time heavyweight boxing champion’s mansion in Huffman, located about 30 miles outside Houston, KHOU-TV reported.

Firefighters used fans to vent the heavy smoke out of Foreman’s garage and home, according to the station. The extent of the damage to the 40 cars wasn’t immediately clear.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, KTRK reported.

The Foreman family experienced tragedy last month when the boxer’s 42-year-old daughter, Freeda, committed suicide by hanging in her Houston-area home.