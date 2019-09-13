Carolina Panthers owner to help young entrepreneur, 12, pay for college

A young entrepreneur working hard to save for college got the surprise of a lifetime after a touching video of him with Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera went viral this month.

Jaylin Clyburn, 12, posted an ad on Facebook early this summer advertising his lawn mowing business, where he would charge “$15 to $10” depending on the size of the yard. The money, Jaylin said, would be used to help him pay for college.

The story became widely circulated as members of the community started hiring the young boy for work. Some people even donated clothes while the South Carolina State Treasurer gave $250 towards his college fund, FOX46 reported.

Just when Jaylin though it couldn’t get any better, his favorite football coach reached out.

The Carolina Panthers contacted the boy’s mother and asked that he come help with the grounds at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Once there, Jaylin was surprised when he was greeted by head coach Ron Rivera.

“I think that’s so impressive,” Rivera said before gifting the boy with a new lawnmower, swag and - best of all - a signed football by Jaylin’s favorite player, Cam Newton.

But the team didn’t stop there.

Seeing Jaylin’s good heart and determination to work hard, team owner David Tepper wanted to meet him.

“He said that keep working hard and keep my mind focused on cutting grass,” Jaylin told FOX46, “and keep learning in school and stuff.”

Tepper also told Jaylin’s mother that he intends to help her pay for his college.

“I'm grateful for everything,” Jaylin said.

The Panthers also gifted Jayln with tickets to the Thursday night game where the team, unfortunately, lost 20-14 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.