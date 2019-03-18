SEE IT: Carolina Panthers lineman seen getting dropped in fight outside bar

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Taylor Hearn was captured on video Thursday night getting dropped in a street fight outside a bar in Georgia.

Hearn, listed on the Panthers’ website as 6 foot 4 inches and 315 pounds, was seen taking a right hook to the face and dropping to the sidewalk. TMZ Sports published the video early Saturday.

Hearn did appear to get back up on his feet after the initial blow. Nobody was arrested in the fight, the gossip website reported.

The team released a statement on the incident, saying they were “aware of the video” and they have been in contact with Hearn and the league about the fight, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Hearn was a rookie last season. He played in four games.