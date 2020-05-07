Carolina Panthers 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Carolina Panthers have a new face calling plays and throwing passes, and the team will look to put the past behind them come the 2020 regular season.

The Panthers will face teams from the AFC West, NFC East, NFC North and NFC West during the 2020 regular season.

Carolina hired Matt Rhule from the college ranks to run the team and replaced Cam Newton with Teddy Bridgewater, who hasn’t started a full season in several years. Carolina also added Robby Anderson to the high-powered offense.

Christian McCaffrey, new contract and all, will be relied upon even more as the Panthers look to get back to the postseason. Rookie defensive lineman Derrick Brown will also likely be looked upon to get in NFL shape fast for the 2020 season.

Here’s who the Panthers will be matching up against in 2020.

Home Opponents: Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Away Opponents: Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Redskins, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 127-127-2

Here is the Panthers' regular-season schedule.

Here is the Panthers' preseason schedule.

