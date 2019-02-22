Scary moment after Carolina Hurricanes' player scores goal with face

NHL's Carolina Hurricanes captain Justin Williams scored two goals, one with his face, another with his hockey stick, in Thursday's game against the Florida Panthers.

Minutes into the first period, the puck coming from teammate Brett Pesce deflected off Williams' face and into the net. Williams fell to the ice for a moment and managed to get back on his feet and skate into the locker room. He returned to the game and scored a goal this time with his hockey stick, snapping a 3-3 tie.

The Hurricane's tweeted that "@JustinWilliams leads by example."

"Thank God it was Pesce. If it was anyone else, I probably would have broken my jaw," Williams said jokingly.