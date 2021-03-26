Carlos Correa calls Astros' extension offer 'really low'

Houston Astros star Carlos Correa said he thought the team’s first contract extension offer was "really low" as he and the team discuss a long-term agreement with a deadline looming.

Correa has until April 1 to agree to a long-term contract extension with Houston. He said Houston offered him a six-year, $120 million deal, according to the Houston Chronicle. He said he wasn’t sure whether a better offer was going to come along but he was looking for one.

"Absolutely not," he told reporters, via MLB.com, when asked whether there was any wiggle room in what he was looking for. "Once the season starts and I start playing, I’m playing my last season before I become a free agent. For me, it doesn’t make any sense to be dealing while I’m trying to focus and trying to perform and trying to help my team win ballgames. So, yeah, absolutely not."

He added: "I understand it’s a business and I know how it goes. There’s never emotions involved. I’ve given five, six years of my career to this organization -- Rookie of the Year, All-Star Games, World Series champions, multiple great playoff performances. And if they don’t see me here long term, then another team will. It’s never hard feelings. It’s a business and how it works."

Houston took a hit when George Springer jumped to the Toronto Blue Jays and got a six-year, $150 million deal over the winter. San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. got a huge 14-year, $350 million deal after just two Major League seasons.

Correa has 107 home runs and 397 RBIs with a .276 batting average and a .833 OPS in six years with Houston. He’s made one All-Star team and was the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year.

"When I share my feelings towards the city and towards the team, obviously, I love what we built here," he said. "I’ve been a part of it since I got drafted in 2012, when the team was losing 111 games. I kind of feel like I’m one of the leaders of the team and I love everything about this organization, but at the same time, I know what I’m worth. I understand the business. I’m educated on this matter. I would love to stay, but it’s gotta be the right deal."

If a deal is not reached, Correa could join a free-agent shortstop class next winter that could include Francisco Lindor, Javy Baez and Corey Seager.