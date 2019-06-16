Carli Lloyd sets Women's World Cup record as US clinches spot in next round

Carli Lloyd scored a pair of goals Sunday to become the first player to score in six straight Women's World Cup matches as the United States defeated Chile 3-0 in Paris.

The New Jersey-born midfielder gave the U.S. an early lead when she first hit the back of the net on a looping half-volley in the 11th minute. Lloyd also wrapped up the scoring in the 35th minute with a thundering downward header off a corner kick. In between Lloyd's markers, Julie Ertz scored in the 26th minute with a header off a corner kick from Tierna Davidson that Chile goalkeeper Christiane Endler got her hands on but couldn't stop.

The win ensures the U.S. will progress into the round of 16 with a game to spare. They will wrap up the group stage on Thursday against Sweden in Le Havre.

Lloyd now has 10 career World Cup goals, third on the all-time U.S. list behind Abby Wambach (14 goals) and Michelle Akers (12). Her first goal Sunday continued a streak that began in the round of 16 against Colombia at the 2015 Women's World Cup. Lloyd went on to score in quarterfinals, semifinals, and final and won the Golden Ball Award as the tournament’s top player.

Lloyd carried over her goal-scoring form to the team’s first group stage match in France last week, scoring the final goal as a substitute in the United States' 13-0 rout against Thailand.

Endler was able to prevent Lloyd from recording another hat trick when she tipped the U.S. captain's shot over the net in the 72nd minute. Lloyd also had a chance to score from the penalty spot but dragged her effort wide in the 81st minute.

Thursday's match will be the first meeting between the U.S. and Sweden since the Scandanavians ousted the Americans on penalties in the quarterfinals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Chile lost its opener to Sweden 2-0. The nation wraps up the group with a match against Thailand on Thursday in Rennes.

The U.S. can wrap up the top spot in Group F with a win or draw against Sweden. That would ensure a June 24 round of 16 matchup in Reims against the second-placed team in Group B, likely to be Spain or China.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.