Carli Lloyd stands, US women's soccer teammates kneel before bronze medal match

U.S. women’s soccer star Carli Lloyd stunned fans on Thursday as it appeared she was the only American player standing before the team’s match against Australia at the Tokyo Olympics.

It appeared the rest of her teammates decided to kneel as a protest against racism and discrimination before the bronze-medal match against Australia. Lloyd was standing next to the referee of the match while the Australian soccer team stood in unity.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The U.S. women’s soccer team drew criticism at the start of the Olympics when players knelt before the official match against Sweden. In that one, the U.S. would lose 3-0.

It was a different tune on Thursday.

Megan Rapinoe scored two goals and Lloyd added to her own U.S. Olympic record with two goals of her own. Rapinoe and Lloyd were all the U.S. needed in the 4-3 win.

US WOMEN'S SOCCER TEAM WRAPS UP TOKYO OLYMPICS WITH BRONZE MEDAL

Rapinoe’s first goal came in the eighth minute of the match. She scored on an impressive corner kick that she was able to bend around Australian goalkeeper Teagan Micah. About 13 minutes later, Rapinoe capitalized on an Australia error and delivered a laser beam into the back of the net.

Lloyd scored right before the end of the first half and then again right after the start of the second half. She became the first U.S. women’s soccer player to score in four different Olympics. It was the 10th Olympic goal for Lloyd, breaking a record previously held by Abby Wambach.

Australian soccer legend Sam Kerr tied the match in the first half with a goal of her own in the 17th minute. Caitlin Foord and Emily Gielnik had the other two goals for Australia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s the first time the U.S. team has picked up a bronze medal and the first time the team has medaled since the 2012 Olympics.