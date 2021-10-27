Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer
Published

Carli Lloyd caps off illustrious US Soccer career with 6-0 rout of South Korea

Carli Lloyd is one of the best American soccer players in the sport's history

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Carli Lloyd wrapped up her illustrious career with the U.S. women’s national team in Minnesota on Tuesday night with a 6-0 beatdown of South Korea – and tears of happiness as she stepped off the field for the final time while wearing red, white and blue.

Lloyd finished her career with the national team with two FIFA Women's World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals. The final match – a friendly at Allianz Field in St. Paul – was her 316th with the national team, the second-highest number of international appearances for any player. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

U.S. forward Carli Lloyd tries to stop the ball against South Korea in the first half of a soccer friendly match Oct. 26, 2021, in St. Paul, Minnesota.

U.S. forward Carli Lloyd tries to stop the ball against South Korea in the first half of a soccer friendly match Oct. 26, 2021, in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Associated Press)

She scored 134 goals for the U.S., third-most in team history. With goals in the Tokyo Olympics, she was the first American to score in four different Olympics and her 10 goals in the event are the most for a U.S. player.

"It's been emotional. But there's just a sense of peace and contentment that I feel -- it's just joy and happiness," Lloyd said. "It's been an amazing journey and I gave it all I had, and now I can walk away into the next chapter."

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski added: "Somebody said that Carli is the U.S. women's national team. She's brave. She's relentless. She's determined, intense and just doesn't take no for an answer. She just pushes through and finds a way. So I think that she's a great representative of what this team is all about."

VACCINE UPTAKE OVER 90% FOR SOCCER PLAYERS, STAFF IN GERMANY

U.S. forward Carli Lloyd waves to fans after a soccer friendly match against South Korea, in St. Paul, Minnesota, Oct. 26, 2021.

U.S. forward Carli Lloyd waves to fans after a soccer friendly match against South Korea, in St. Paul, Minnesota, Oct. 26, 2021. (Associated Press)

The New Jersey native starred at Rutgers University between 2001 and 2004 and scored 50 goals in 83 appearances with the Scarlet Knights. She started to play for the U21 U.S. team in 2002 and joined the main team in 2005.

She played at the club level since 1999 with smaller New Jersey-based teams before joining top-level U.S. pro teams including the Chicago Red Stars, Sky Blue FC, Atlanta Beat, Western New York Flash, Houston Dash and most recently NJ/NY Gotham FC. 

She also played club soccer overseas, for Manchester City in 2017.

United States' forward Carli Lloyd waves to fans after a soccer friendly match against South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn.

United States' forward Carli Lloyd waves to fans after a soccer friendly match against South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

While she won’t be playing anymore for the U.S., she made clear it wasn’t goodbye, it was see ya later.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m excited to see the future of this team. I’m saying goodbye on the field, but I want to continue to help in any way possible. I’m going to be the biggest fan, biggest cheerleader, and I want to see this team continue to succeed," Lloyd said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com