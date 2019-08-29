Carli Lloyd: It would be 'foolish' not to entertain NFL offers in 2020

U.S. soccer great Carli Lloyd said Thursday she would be “foolish” to not entertain the possibility of playing for an NFL team during the 2020 season.

The possibility of Lloyd playing in the league intensified this week when her trainer divulged to Fox Sports that she was considering one team’s offer to play in their final preseason game. Lloyd, however, had other U.S. soccer obligations but hasn’t ruled out the possibility of trying next season.

CARLI LLOYD KICKS 55-YARD FIELD GOAL, HALL OF FAMER SAYS NFL SHOULD GIVE HER ‘HONEST’ TRYOUT

“I would be foolish to maybe not entertain the idea of potentially doing it,” she told reporters, according to 6 ABC reporter Jeff Skversky. “I know there’s some challenges, there’s big men on the line. I’m not naïve to that. But I’m not trying to be a quarterback or running back.

“I think with the right technique, the right practice, getting that two-step down … I think I can do it. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with me saying I think that I can do it.

While Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen was among those skeptical about how Lloyd would fare should her kick get blocked, Hall of Famer Morten Andersen offered to train her.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS' KEENAN ALLEN THROWS COLD WATER ON CARLI LLOYD'S NFL INTEREST

Andersen tweeted a video of himself with an offer to Lloyd on Tuesday.

“If you want to know what it’s like to kick in the NFL for 25 years, contact me and I’d love to work with you,” he said. “Go get it.”

Lloyd impressed several people when she nailed a few long-range field goals during a joint practice session between the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She recently told NBC Sports she believes it would be “pretty massive” for young women to see her in the NFL.