Carl Nassib's announcement leads to NFL commercial: 'Football is gay'

The NFL released a commercial on Monday showing support for the LGBTQ+ community on the heels of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib revealing he is gay.

The commercial starts out saying: "Football is gay." The clip then dives into other adjectives about the sport.

"If you love this game, you are welcome here. Football is for all. Football is for everyone," the league said in a tweet. "The NFL stands by the LGBTQ+ community today and every day."

The league also provided information about The Trevor Project and how fans can contribute to the cause. The Trevor Project is "world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth," according to its website.

The NFL also made clear it believes "football is for everyone."

Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay. He made the announcement on social media and announced a $100,000 donation to The Trevor Project.

"I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay," he said. "I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.

"I’m a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I’m not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and compassionate."