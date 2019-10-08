Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MLB Postseason
Published

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina performs throat-slashing gesture after game-winner

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 8

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 8 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina made a throat-slashing gesture after delivering the game-winner in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.

Molina’s game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning lifted the Cardinals over the Braves to send the series into a Game 5. As he was walking off the field, Molina was seen making the gesture and looking directly into the Braves dugout as he did it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE MLB POSTSEASON COVERAGE

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina celebrates after hitting a sacrifice fly to score Kolten Wong and defeat the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina celebrates after hitting a sacrifice fly to score Kolten Wong and defeat the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The veteran apparently made the gesture in response to a similar gesture made by Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. after the Braves defeated the Cardinals in Game 3.

While some on social media called for Molina to be suspended for the final game of the series for the gesture, it didn’t appear that any discipline was near for the player.

MOLINA WINS IT IN 10TH, CARDS TOP BRAVES 5-4, GAME 5 NEXT

Molina finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs – the other coming in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game at four. Marcell Ozuna and Paul Goldschmidt contributed with RBIs as well.

Game 5 between the two teams will take place in Atlanta on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

The Cardinals send Jack Flaherty to the mound to face Mike Foltynewicz.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_