St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina calls Jake Marisnick, Jonathan Lucroy collision 'verified bulls--t'

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina criticized Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick after he ran over Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy at home plate Sunday.

Molina posted an expletive-filled tirade on Instagram and called on Major League Baseball to take action after the play, which sent Lucroy to the hospital.

“Verified Bulls--t!! MLB need to take action on this Bulls--t play! F--k! Praying for Lucroy! slide slide slide f--kkk !!!” Molina said in the caption of the photo.

Molina later deleted the photo and posted a new picture apologizing for his words. He said he regretted the language he used in the caption and didn’t intend to set a bad example.

Marisnick said after the game he did not purposely collide with Lucroy.

“Through my eyes I thought the play was going to end up on the outside of the plate,” he wrote in a tweet. “I made a split second decision at full speed to slide head first on the inside part of the plate. That decision got another player hurt and I feel awful. I hope nothing but the best for @JLucroy20”

Lucroy suffered a broken nose from the incident.