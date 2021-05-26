Cardinals-White Sox game features nasty brawl between female fans

The Chicago White Sox-St. Louis Cardinals game on Monday night saw the largest crowd at Guaranteed Rate Field this season, and a group of fans decided to bring attention to themselves with some action in the bleachers.

A nasty brawl broke out between female fans in the ninth inning of the White Sox’s 5-1 victory over the Cardinals. Many fans took videos of the action and shared them all over social media.

The victory for the White Sox was the first for manager Tony La Russa against the Cardinals. He won two World Series titles with St. Louis and managed the team from 1996 to 2011.

The win put an end to a three-game losing streak for the White Sox, who were swept by the New York Yankees after winning 10 of 13.

Chicago ended up pulling out an 8-3 victory over Tuesday, but the Cardinals avoided the series sweep with a 4-0 win on Wednesday afternoon.