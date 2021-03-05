Cardinals have Tom Brady-level expectations for JJ Watt

The Arizona Cardinals’ signing of J.J. Watt was the biggest move of the NFL offseason so far, and there are high expectations for the star defensive end as he dives into new waters.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Thursday he expected Watt to have a similar impact on the team as Tom Brady had with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I would say J.J. Watt has the type of presence that you don’t want to let him down," Kingsbury told reporters. "You saw and you’ve heard some of those quotes come out of Tampa with Tom, and guys just don’t want to let that type of player with that type of work ethic, and that type of legend -- they don’t want to let him down. They don’t want to be that guy that doesn’t hold up their end of the bargain.

"J.J. brings a similar presence with all he’s accomplished and his work ethic and the type of person he is. So I do think that can be a big proponent to where we’re trying to head this next season."

Watt signed with the Cardinals a few weeks after mutually deciding to part ways with the Houston Texans.

The veteran three-time Defensive Player of the Year played in all 16 games last season and expressed his own frustrations with the team publicly toward the latter half of the year.

He finished 2020 with five sacks and 52 tackles. It was only the second time in five seasons he played in all 16 games of the regular season. He will be 32 when the 2021 season begins.