Cardinals QB Kolb doubtful for Sunday

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kevin Kolb is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Rams due to a turf toe injury.

Kolb injured his right toe during last Sunday's game against Baltimore. He missed practice all week.

If Kolb can't go on Sunday, the Cardinals will turn to second-year pro John Skelton.

Skelton started four games for Arizona as a rookie last season, completing 60- of-126 passes for 662 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Running backs Beanie Wells (knee) and LaRod Stephens-Howling (shoulder) and tight end Todd Heap (hamstring) are questionable for Sunday's game.

Linebacker Joey Porter (knee), tight end Rob Housler (groin), fullback Anthony Sherman (ankle) and safety Kerry Rhodes (foot) have been ruled out.