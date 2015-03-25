Cardinals plate seven runs in 10th to down Reds

Matt Holliday hit his fifth career grand slam to cap a seven-run 10th inning as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds, 11-4, in the rubber match of a three-game series.

The Reds sent J.J. Hoover (0-5) to the mound in the top of the 10th. Allen Craig walked and David Freese singled to extend his hitting streak to 19 games. Daniel Descalso followed with an RBI double off the wall in left. Jon Jay was intentionally walked to load the bases for pinch-hitter Pete Kozma, who struck out swinging. Matt Carpenter added a two-run single.

Carlos Beltran's infield single filled the bags again. Curtis Partch came in from the bullpen and Holliday crushed his offering into the second deck in left.

"I think every time we play the Reds this year is a big series," Holliday said. "Because ultimately it looks like we're both going to be battling for the division."

Carpenter ended with three RBI for the Cardinals, who have won three of four. Beltran hit a solo homer and knocked in two runs, while Yadier Molina had an RBI.

St. Louis starter Lance Lynn allowed four runs on five hits while striking out six over six innings. Trevor Rosenthal (1-0) tossed two scoreless frames to pick up the win.

Jay Bruce drove in three runs for the Reds, who have lost four of five. Brandon Phillips had an RBI.

Cincinnati starter Bronson Arroyo gave up two runs on six hits over six full frames.

The Reds jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Shin-Soo Choo led off with a double to left and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt. After Joey Votto walked, Phillips hit an RBI single to right. Bruce's sacrifice fly gave Cincinnati an early two-run lead.

Beltran and Molina helped St. Louis tie the game in the fourth. Beltran led off with a homer to left-center field. Holliday followed with a double to left-center and raced home on Molina's one-out double down the right-field line.

Cincinnati took the lead back in the fifth. Choo singled and Derrick Robinson was hit by a pitch to start the frame. Lynn retired the next two batters before giving up a two-run double to Bruce.

"It's disappointing," Reds manager Dusty Baker said. "How can you not be disappointed? That was a game we had the lead going into the late innings. We've got to find a way to hold that."

St. Louis responded with two runs in the seventh to continue the back-and- forth battle. Sam LeCure gave up three straight hits before being pulled. Jay singled, pinch-hitter Matt Adams doubled and Carpenter singled to plate a run. With Alfredo Simon on the mound, Beltran hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game.

Game Notes

The Cardinals captured their fifth straight series against the Reds dating back to last July ... Carpenter extended his hitting streak to 18 games.