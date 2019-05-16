Arizona Cardinals' Patrick Peterson suspended 6 games over PED violation: reports

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson was suspended for six games Thursday for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, according to multiple reports.

Peterson, a three-time All-Pro selection, dropped his appeal of the suspension and the ban is expected to be officially announced next week, ESPN reported. The details behind the violation weren't clear.

The six games Peterson is expected to miss will be the Week 1 opener against the Detroit Lions, followed by the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons.

His anticipated return would be against the New York Giants on the road for Week 7.

Peterson failed to show up for the Cardinals’ voluntary workouts last month because he was upset with the decisions being made by the team’s front office, according to ESPN.

Peterson had previously demanded to be traded in 2018, but later apologized for being outspoken.

He currently has two years left on his deal and is set to make $11 million in 2019 and $12.05 million in 2020.